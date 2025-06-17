PM meeting with President Macron of France: 16 June 2025

The Prime Minister met French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 Summit this afternoon.

Discussing the Middle East, they both agreed on the need to find a route to peace through diplomacy and dialogue. They agreed that this should be a key focus for G7 partners in the next two days.

They looked ahead to the upcoming UK-France Summit in July and agreed that their teams should pursue high-ambition outcomes that deliver for the British and French people.

Migration should be a key focus given the deteriorating situation in the Channel, they confirmed - adding that they should continue to work closely with other partners to find innovative ways to drive forward progress.

They also agreed that the summit presents an opportune moment to further enhance our existing defence and security co-operation.

Both leaders looked ahead to discussing Ukraine at the G7 tomorrow and underscored their enduring support for securing a just and lasting peace and keeping up the pressure on Putin.