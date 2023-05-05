PM meeting with President Lula da Silva of Brazil: 5 May 2023

The Prime Minister welcomed President Lula da Silva to Downing Street today, ahead of His Majesty The King’s Coronation tomorrow.

The leaders discussed the great potential in the relationship between the UK and Brazil, including in health, research and development and technology.

On trade, the leaders agreed on the importance of working together to address trade barriers and unlock investment between the two countries.

The Prime Minister praised President Lula’s leadership on climate change and welcomed his reflections on the concerning situation in the Amazon.

The UK would contribute £80 million to the Amazon Fund to help stop deforestation and save the rich biodiversity in the area, the Prime Minister added.

That contribution built on the launch of the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership at COP27, which was another strong signal of the UK’s commitment to the protecting the Amazon, the Prime Minister said.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine and agreed that Russia’s invasion was unacceptable, as was the killing of innocent civilians.

Peace was in everyone’s interests, both leaders agreed.

The Prime Minister said that while Russia’s forces remained in Ukraine it would be impossible for the country to find peace and reiterated the need for the international community to continue to press President Putin to withdraw his troops.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch and looked forward to seeing each other at the G7 later this month, and to Brazil hosting the G20 in 2024.