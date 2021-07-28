PM meeting with President Kenyatta of Kenya: 28 July 2021

The Prime Minister met with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at Chequers today, to reiterate the UK’s commitment to develop our strategic partnership with Kenya.

The leaders discussed new ways to scale up trade and investment between our two countries, including in clean technology and renewables - building on the pledge made at the G7 to increase support for sustainable infrastructure projects worldwide.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Kenyatta on his country’s record on scaling up the use of renewable energy sources, and they agreed to work together to drive forward that agenda ahead of COP26.

They discussed the global response to the pandemic, and President Kenyatta welcomed the UK’s offer of 817,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines for Kenya.

The Prime Minister and President also talked about regional security issues, noting the new UK-Kenya Defence Cooperation Agreement signed this week.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister and President Kenyatta will jointly host the Global Education Summit in London. They welcomed pledges made to date and looked forward to a successful event in support of our shared goal of getting millions of vulnerable children around the world into school.