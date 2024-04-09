PM meeting with President Kagame of Rwanda: 9 April 2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame to Downing Street today.

The Prime Minister reflected on the thirty-year anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsi people in Rwanda, noting the importance of this time of remembrance and that it is a reminder of just how far Rwanda has come. President Kagame thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s continued support.

They discussed regional security and the deteriorating conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of a political process to resolve the situation.

The leaders also discussed the pioneering UK and Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership which will break the business model of criminal gangs risking lives at sea, and the Prime Minister updated President Kagame on the next stages of the legislation in Parliament.

Both leaders looked forward to flights departing to Rwanda in the spring.