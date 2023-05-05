PM meeting with President Kagame of Rwanda: 4 May 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame to Downing Street.

The Prime Minister opened by saying his sympathies were with all those affected by the devastating floods in Rwanda in recent days.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to President Kagame’s leadership of the Commonwealth as current Chair-in-Office, and the leaders discussed the unique opportunities the grouping offered, including in trade, tackling climate change and youth empowerment.

Reflecting on the deep partnership between the UK and Rwanda, the Prime Minister said he hoped to be able to broaden cooperation between the two countries, especially in trade and cyber security.

Discussing the UK and Rwanda’s Migration and Economic Development Partnership, the Prime Minister updated on the court process and reiterated his commitment to operationalise the policy and begin flights to Rwanda at the earliest opportunity.

The leaders also discussed international security challenges, including in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ukraine. The leaders agreed on the importance of securing a just peace for Ukraine and working together to alleviate the global impact of Russia’s aggression.

Both looked forward to attending His Majesty The King’s Coronation this weekend.