PM meeting with President Isaac Herzog of Israel: 7 November 2022
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met President Isaac Herzog of Israel today at COP27.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met President Isaac Herzog of Israel today at COP27 in Egypt.
They reaffirmed their commitment to delivering on the legacy of Glasgow, taking action to drive down emissions and protect nature.
The leaders also discussed regional security and welcomed continued defence and security cooperation between the UK and Israel.
The Prime Minister and President Herzog looked forward to further deepening the close ties between the UK and Israel, including in trade and investment and collaboration in technology innovation.