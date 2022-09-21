PM meeting with President Gitanas Nauseda: 20 September 2022

The Prime Minister met the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, at the UN General Assembly in New York today.

The leaders agreed on the value of the UK-Lithuania defence relationship and welcomed our close cooperation through NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force.

They underscored the importance of likeminded countries working together to counter malign threats, increase our energy independence and end economic coercion by authoritarian states.

The Prime Minister stressed the UK’s support for Lithuania in its ongoing trade dispute with China.

The Prime Minister and President Nauseda welcomed the recent news of gains by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. These demonstrate, once again, that Ukraine’s counter-offensive can succeed with proper international – economic and military – support.