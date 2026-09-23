PM meeting with President Erdoğan of Türkiye: 22 September 2026

The Prime Minister met the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, this afternoon in the margins of the UN General Assembly.

The leaders discussed the strong bilateral relationship between the UK and Türkiye. The Prime Minister said he wanted to maximise the benefits for both countries.

Trade between the UK and Türkiye was increasing, the Prime Minister said, and the leaders agreed to redouble efforts to finalise negotiations on an upgraded Free Trade Agreement.

Turning to COP 31, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to attending the summit in November.

After an extremely difficult summer, which highlighted the significance of the moment we are facing, it was vital that the change in climate was taken seriously, the Prime Minister added.

Turning to international affairs, the Prime Minister thanked President Erdoğan for his support for the UK’s recent measures targeting illegal settlements in the West Bank. He added it was not possible to back a two-state solution and not follow through with action.

On Ukraine, the leaders discussed security in the Black Sea and agreed on the need for an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine through the winter. The Prime Minister thanked President Erdoğan for his efforts in securing peace in the region.

The leaders looked forward to seeing one another again in Antalya.