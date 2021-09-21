PM meeting with President Erdogan of the Turkey: 20 September 2021

The Prime Minister met Turkish President Erdogan at the UN General Assembly today.

The leaders thanked one another for their support around the evacuation of Afghanistan last month. The Prime Minister outlined his priorities on Afghanistan, including ensuring any international recognition of the Taliban is predicated on them respecting human rights and allowing safe passage out of the country.

They discussed the strength of the relationship between the UK and Turkey across defence, trade and the links between our people.

The Prime Minister welcomed Turkey’s efforts to address climate change, particularly its action on renewable energy.