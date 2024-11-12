PM meeting with President Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye: 12 November 2024

The Prime Minister and President Erdoğan met in Baku earlier today.

The Prime Minister gave his condolences following the appalling attack in October, he reiterated the UK stands with Türkiye against terrorism.

The Prime Minister said the UK is keen to continue to collaborate with Türkiye on the clean energy transition, and the economic opportunities for businesses and jobs of the growing renewable industry.

The leaders spoke of their commitment to further boosting the trading relationship between the two countries, currently worth £26 billion.

Building on their meeting at the NATO Summit in July, the Prime Minister welcomed Türkiye‘s ongoing support to Ukraine - including bolstering security in the Black Sea.

The leaders also spoke about tackling migration, and the continued positive cooperation on returns.

Turning to the Middle East, the Prime Minister said there needed to be de-escalation and for partners to work together to ensure regional security and stability.