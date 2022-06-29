PM meeting with President Erdoğan: 29 June 2022

The Prime Minister welcomed the announcement that Türkiye, Sweden and Finland have agreed a memorandum agreement, paving the way for Finland and Sweden’s accession to the alliance.

He said Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO will make the alliance stronger as we look ahead to a more dangerous decade.

The Prime Minister praised President Erdoğan’s leadership on the issue of getting grain out of Ukraine. The Prime Minister stressed that President Putin’s ongoing blockade of Ukraine’s ports is creating an international humanitarian crisis, both in Ukraine and around the world.

The leaders discussed deepening the UK-Türkiye relationship, particularly in technology and energy.

They agreed to look at measures to further improve business mobility between our two countries, helping to create jobs and boost economic growth for both the UK and Türkiye.