Press release
PM meeting with President Erdogan: 24 September 2019
The Prime Minister met President Erdogan of Turkey today at the UN General Assembly.
They discussed the close friendship between our two countries and agreed to continue to build on this as the UK leaves the EU - including on trade.
The Prime Minister thanked the President for Turkey’s extraordinary support for refugees who have fled the war in Syria.
The leaders looked forward to the NATO Leaders’ Meeting in the UK in December.