PM meeting with President Emmanuel Macron: 7 November 2022

The Prime Minister met France’s President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of COP27 in Egypt today.

The leaders welcomed the opportunity to meet in person at COP27 and agreed on the importance of continuing to drive climate action forward. They noted opportunities for the UK and France to collaborate further on the transition to clean energy, including on civil nuclear power.

The Prime Minister and President Macron spoke about the ongoing challenge of illegal migration, stressing the urgency of cracking down on criminal smuggling gangs. They committed to continue working together with partners to address the issues in the Channel.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine and the continued importance of maintaining military and economic support for the defence of Ukraine.

They looked forward to working closely together as allies and neighbours to strengthen bilateral ties and address global challenges.