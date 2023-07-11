PM meeting with President Duda of Poland: 11 July 2023

The Prime Minister met Polish President Andrzej Duda at the NATO Summit in Lithuania today.

The leaders praised the extensive cooperation between the UK and Poland, not least on defence where we continue to deepen our collaboration.

They agreed the war in Ukraine had demonstrated the significance of interoperability between NATO forces, as well as importance of strengthening defence industries across the Alliance.

President Duda updated the Prime Minister on his recent visit to Ukraine. The leaders discussed the need to put in place long-term security arrangements for Ukraine, to ensure they can never be threatened in the same way again.

They also reflected the need to continue to strengthen NATO in response to the threat posed by Russia.

The Prime Minister and President Duda discussed a number of wider ways the UK and Poland can work together, including on tackling illegal migration. They welcomed the efforts to develop a working arrangement between the UK and Frontex in this respect.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other throughout the remainder of the summit.