PM meeting with President Aliyev of Azerbaijan: 12 November 2024
Today the Prime Minister met with President Aliyev at the COP29 summit in Baku.
The Prime Minister congratulated the President on a successful summit opening, and remarked on the importance of international engagement on this urgent challenge.
The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to working together on the clean energy transition, including solar and other renewable innovations.
Turning to Ukraine, the leaders updated each other on latest events. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.