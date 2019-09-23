News story
PM meeting with PM Khan of Pakistan: 23 September 2019
The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan today at the UN General Assembly in New York.
They discussed the strong bilateral relations between the UK and Pakistan, and the upcoming visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The leaders spoke about regional issues, including tensions with Iran and peace efforts in Afghanistan. They also discussed Kashmir and Prime Minister Khan underlined his concerns about the current situation.