PM meeting with PM Ardern of New Zealand: 23 September 2019

The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today at the UN General Assembly.

They discussed Brexit and underlined their shared commitment to agree an ambitious free trade deal after the UK leaves the EU.

They also spoke about the close bilateral relationship between our countries and the importance of our intelligence-sharing cooperation through Five Eyes.

They discussed Iran’s destabilising activity in the region and the need for dialogue and deescalation, and agreed on the importance of international cooperation to protect shipping in the Gulf.

Prime Minister Ardern thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s support on the Christchurch Call to tackle terrorist use of the internet and they welcomed the progress being made in formalising the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism.