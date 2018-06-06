PM meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister: 6 June 2018

A Downing Street Spokesperson said:

This afternoon the Prime Minister hosted Prime Minister Erna Solberg for talks at Downing Street.

The Prime Minister welcomed the strong and warm relationship between the UK and Norway. She noted the close partnership between the UK and Norway on defence issues and looked forward to the Joint Expeditionary Force reaching full capability at the end of this month.

The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s vision for an ambitious future partnership between the UK and the EU. She and Prime Minister Solberg agreed that we should seek a similar close partnership between the UK and EEA countries and underlined the importance of securing the rights of Norwegian citizens in the UK and UK citizens in Norway following the UK’s departure from the EU.

The leaders discussed their shared disappointment at the introduction of US tariffs on steel and aluminium and support for free and fair trade.

On security, they discussed a number of threats to the international rules-based system, including on nuclear non-proliferation and chemical weapons, and agreed on the importance of standing together in the face of these threats. The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Solberg for Norway’s support following the attack in Salisbury.

Finally, the Prime Ministers discussed work on oceans, including plastics and the sustainable use of marine resources. They looked forward to discussing this further in the context of the G7 meeting in Canada and to continuing close cooperation in this area.