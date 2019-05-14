PM meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: 14 May 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister welcomed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon for a wide-ranging discussion on security issues.

“She began by congratulating the Secretary General on the extension of his appointment to 2022 and on a successful start to NATO’s 70th anniversary year.

“The Prime Minister and Secretary General Stoltenberg discussed the NATO Leaders’ Summit in December in London. They agreed that the Summit would be an opportunity to celebrate NATO’s strength and look ahead to the next 70 years of the Alliance.

“On the future of NATO, the Prime Minister and Secretary General Stoltenberg spoke about the importance of all Allies investing in our shared security in order to adapt to 21st Century threats and protect our people. They both welcomed the progress that has been made on Allies’ spending commitments in recent years but agreed it was important to maintain momentum and encourage all Allies to increase their contributions.

“They discussed some of the security challenges facing the Alliance, including continuing Russian aggression and cyber threats from China. The Prime Minister welcomed NATO’s focus on these areas and offered to share further UK expertise with NATO on them.

“Both the Prime Minister and Secretary General Stoltenberg noted NATO’s important role in combatting terrorism, particularly in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Secretary General thanked the UK for its contribution to training, capacity building and other counter-terrorism programmes in the region. They both agreed on the importance of achieving a sustainable peace deal in Afghanistan that prioritises human rights.

“Finally, the Secretary General paid tribute to the UK’s ongoing commitment to NATO and the contribution made by all those involved in delivering 50 years of the UK’s Continuous At Sea Deterrent.”