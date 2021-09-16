PM meeting with Nancy Pelosi: 16 September 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed the US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Downing Street today.

They discussed the enduring strength of the UK-US relationship, as exemplified by the recent cooperation on the evacuation from Afghanistan and the announcement of the AUKUS defence alliance today.

The Prime Minister and Speaker Pelosi agreed on the importance of tackling climate change. The Prime Minister underlined that making the upcoming COP26 Summit a success was an economic, security and moral imperative.

The Prime Minister raised the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol. He outlined the UK’s concerns with the way the Protocol is being implemented and the impact it is having on the people of Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister and Speaker Pelosi both agreed on the importance of preserving peace in Northern Ireland.