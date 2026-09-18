PM meeting with Micheál Martin the Taoiseach of Ireland: 18 September 2026

The Prime Minister met the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin today, marking the first time an international leader has visited No10 North.

The two leaders began by reaffirming the close partnership between the UK and Ireland, as well as their shared commitment to upholding the Good Friday Agreement.

They next discussed the importance of their joint commitments to addressing the legacy of the Troubles and working towards lasting reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister then underlined the UK’s desire to work closely with Ireland during its presidency of the European Union as the UK seeks a closer relationship with Europe.

On Ukraine, the two leaders were clear in their united support for Ukraine against Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion and their determination to continue working to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

They also looked ahead to the UK’s hosting of the next UK-Ireland Summit in the first half of next year and agreed its importance in working together across priorities including security and trade.

They looked forward to meeting in person again soon.