Press release
PM meeting with Japanese Prime Minister at G7: 26 August 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G7 today.
Both leaders agreed on the importance of the UK-Japan relationship and the need to further strengthen this, particularly in the area of security cooperation. They confirmed their commitment to free trade and shared values.
The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Abe committed to pursuing an ambitious free trade agreement, building on the existing EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement.
Published 26 August 2019