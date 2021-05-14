PM meeting with Irish Taoiseach: 14 May 2021

The Prime Minister met the Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Chequers this afternoon.

The leaders reflected on the Coroner’s report into the Ballymurphy massacre published this week. They agreed it was profoundly sad that the families of victims had to wait so long for the truth. The Prime Minister restated the UK Government’s commitment to finding a way forward in Northern Ireland that delivers for victims, aids truth recovery and helps communities in the future.

The Prime Minister and Taoiseach discussed their shared ambitions for the future of the UK-Ireland relationship including further collaboration on science and technology, fighting climate change and cultural endeavours.

They agreed on the importance of working together to uphold the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and to maintain smooth trade between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The leaders resolved to continue to work together in our fight against coronavirus and to closely share information in order to enable a better recovery.