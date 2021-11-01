PM meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo: 1 November 2021

The Prime Minister met with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo today in Glasgow.

He reiterated the importance that the United Kingdom places on building a strong strategic partnership with Indonesia, across climate, defence, trade and investment.

The Prime Minister welcomed Indonesia’s domestic climate action and leadership at COP26, including on protecting forests.

They discussed how the UK and Indonesia could cooperate more closely on the transition to renewable energy and development of sustainable infrastructure, including through the UK’s new Clean Green Initiative.

The leaders also agreed to intensify cooperation across a range of shared priorities on diplomacy and prosperity, including through ASEAN.

They Prime Minister offered the UK’s full support to Indonesia for their G20 Presidency, and looked forward to working together on building back better and greener globally.