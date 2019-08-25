PM meeting with Indian Prime Minister at G7: 25 August 2019

The Prime Minister met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit today.

The leaders agreed to further strengthen our bilateral partnership after Brexit - including by working more closely together to overcome barriers to trade and build on our economic ties.

They discussed the environment and agreed on the importance of tackling plastic pollution. The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership on the critical issue of climate change.

They committed to continue our existing close cooperation on foreign policy and security issues.