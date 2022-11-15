PM meeting with HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman: 15 November 2022

The Prime Minister met His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia at the G20 Summit today.

They discussed the importance of continued UK-Saudi cooperation in the face of regional security threats and international economic instability.

In light of the global increase in energy prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Prime Minister said he hoped the UK and Saudi Arabia could continue to work together to stabilise energy markets.

The leaders also shared their concern over threats to peace and security in the Middle East, including Iran’s destabilising activity in the region.

The Prime Minister welcomed the strong trade relations and defence and security collaboration between our two countries, and the leaders committed to look for opportunities to deepen investment ties in strategic industries.

The Prime Minister looked forward to continuing to strengthen the UK-Saudi relationship, noting the importance of further progress on social reforms, including on women’s rights and freedoms in the Kingdom.