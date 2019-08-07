PM meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan: 7 August 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister met with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan in Downing Street today for talks and a working lunch.

The leaders reflected on the close bilateral relationship and longstanding friendship between our countries.

They noted the positive impact of the Jordan Growth and Opportunity Conference earlier this year. The Prime Minister welcomed the King’s progress in delivering economic reforms and urged continued momentum.

The leaders also acknowledged Jordan’s important role in maintaining regional stability and the Prime Minister thanked the King for the part Jordan continues to play in hosting Syrian refugees.