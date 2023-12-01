PM meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan: 01 December 2023

The Prime Minister met with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan at the COP28 summit in Dubai.

The Prime Minister recognised the vital role Jordan has played addressing the crisis in Gaza and the generosity they have shown in providing significant humanitarian support to Palestinian civilians, including the provision of military field hospitals.

He reassured King Abdullah that the UK continues to press Israel on the need to adhere to International Humanitarian Law and contain settler violence in the West Bank.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to working towards a lasting resolution to the conflict which delivers dignity, peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The leaders also confirmed the continued importance of close UK-Jordan cooperation, including on trade, defence and clean technology.