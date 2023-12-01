PM meeting with His Highness Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar: 01 December 2023

The Prime Minister met with His Highness Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar at the COP28 summit in Dubai.

He thanked His Highness the Amir for the important role of Qatar in facilitating the humanitarian pause in Gaza, which seen the release of dozens of hostages and the vital passage of further aid.

The leaders deeply regretted the collapse of the pause and reiterated the importance of ongoing efforts to secure the release of all hostages and ensure humanitarian assistance reaches those in need in Gaza.

Longer term, the Prime Minister said we must work towards two-state solution which guarantees the security and prosperity of both Israelis and Palestinians.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Hamas had demonstrated that it could not be a partner for peace and could have no future in Gaza