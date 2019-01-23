PM meeting with First Ministers of Scotland and Wales: 23 January 2019

A UK Government spokesman said:

Today the Prime Minister met with the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales as part of ongoing discussions to find a consensus around the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU.

Both Ministers have been invited by the Prime Minister to attend all relevant meetings of a new Cabinet sub-committee that will bring together work on preparations for the UK’s exit from the EU, spanning both deal and no deal outcomes.

This builds on the increasing engagement in recent months between the UK government and the devolved administrations and our commitment to give them an enhanced role in the next phase of the Brexit process, respecting their vital interests in these negotiations.

The Prime Minister also made clear that the right way to rule out no deal is to agree a deal, and that is what the Government wants to achieve.