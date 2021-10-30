PM meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: 30 October 2021

The Prime Minister met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today at the G20 in Rome.

He thanked President von der Leyen for her leadership on climate issues including protecting nature and reverse deforestation. The Prime Minister and President von der Leyen agreed on the need for countries to increase climate ambition and targets to reduce emissions to make COP26 a success.

The Prime Minister welcomed the constructive talks which have taken place and are continuing between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol. He noted, however, that substantial gaps remain between our positions, including on the issue of governance, and noted that real progress must be achieved soon.

The Prime Minister underlined the need to agree solutions rapidly to safeguard the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and reduce disruption to families and businesses in Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister also raised his concerns about the rhetoric from the French Government in recent days over the issue of fishing licences. The Prime Minster stressed that the French threats are completely unjustified and do not appear to be compatible with the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement or wider international law.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the UK has granted 98% of licence applications from EU vessels to fish in the UK’s waters and is happy to consider any further evidence for the remaining 2%.