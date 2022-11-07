PM meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: 7 November 2022

The Prime Minister met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh today.

The Prime Minister was pleased to have been able to travel to Egypt for the Summit and thanked President Sisi for his country’s leadership in hosting this important event.

The leaders discussed opportunities for the UK and Egypt to collaborate further on the transition to renewables, including in developing green hydrogen and mobilising private investment.

The Prime Minister raised the case of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, stressing the UK Government’s deep concern on this issue. The Prime Minister said he hoped to see this resolved as soon as possible and would continue to press for progress.