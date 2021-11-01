PM meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: 1 November 2021

The Prime Minister met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi today at COP26.

They agreed that Glasgow must be a pivotal moment for countries to deliver real action on coal, cars, cash and trees, looking ahead to Egypt’s Presidency of COP27 next year. The leaders also discussed the importance of all countries transitioning to renewable energy.

More widely, they reiterated their commitment to deepening cooperating between the United Kingdom and Egypt on security, defence, education and trade.

Prime Minister and President Sisi agreed to work together closely at COP26 and beyond to secure ambitious change on climate change and ensure the benefits of green technology and growth are felt around the world.