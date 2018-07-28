PM meeting with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria: 27 July 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

Following their dinner at Downing Street three weeks earlier, the Prime Minister and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had a positive conversation ahead of the Salzburg Festival. The Prime Minister updated on the white paper, and Chancellor Kurz confirmed that Brexit would be on the agenda for the informal European Council which Austria would host on 20 September.

The summit will also cover illegal migration, and on this the Prime Minister confirmed that the UK will continue to work closely with the EU now and after Brexit.

The discussion also covered the NATO summit and Russia. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of engaging Russia from a position of strength and opposing malign activity. She updated on the investigation into the death of Dawn Sturgess in Amesbury.