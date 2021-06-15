PM meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison: 15 June 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Downing Street this morning, following the G7 meeting in Cornwall.

They signed off on the main elements of a historic UK-Australia Free-Trade Agreement, boosting commerce, investment and mobility between our two countries.

More broadly, the leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation on defence and security, noting the exciting opportunities offered by the UK and Australia’s joint work on the Type 26 Frigate programme.

They discussed issues around digital and tech regulations and progress on a planned Clean Technology Partnership, which will support green growth.

On climate change, the Prime Minister encouraged Australia to commit to Net Zero by 2050 and submit an increased National Determined Contribution ahead of COP26 in Glasgow in November, with ambitious emissions reductions by 2030.