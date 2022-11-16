PM meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: 16 November 2022

The Prime Minister met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the G20 Summit in Indonesia today.

The leaders welcomed the opportunity to meet in person this week and build on the thriving UK-Australia relationship.

They underlined the importance of the AUKUS partnership for boosting regional security and harnessing the power of our shared values.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Albanese agreed to build on our defence and security relationship, with the Prime Minister stressing the importance of the Indo-Pacific region to the UK.

The leaders looked forward to the implementation of the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement and to maximising the opportunities it offers for both of our countries. The Prime Minister also thanked Prime Minister Albanese for his support for the UK’s accession to the CPTPP trading bloc.

The leaders looked forward to expanding the work they do in areas like tackling climate change, both bilaterally and through partnerships with small island developing states.