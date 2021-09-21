PM meeting with Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani: 20 September 2021

The Prime Minister met the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the UN General Assembly today.

The leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister expressed his thanks to Qatar for their ongoing support evacuating British nationals from Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister and Amir agreed on the importance of the international community working together to uphold stability and prevent a humanitarian crisis in the region. The Prime Minister underscored that any recognition of the Taliban should be conditional on them respecting human rights and allowing safe passage to those who want to leave the country.

The two leaders discussed the strength of the UK-Qatar relationship in areas including trade, defence and security. They agreed to work together to deepen the relationship further.