PM chairs inaugural meeting of the Housing Implementation Taskforce

Prime Minister Theresa May today chaired the inaugural meeting of the Housing Implementation Taskforce – a cross-government working group attended by, among others, the Chancellor, the Housing Secretary, the Transport Secretary and several other Cabinet Ministers, to discuss the progress Government is making and further actions needed to increase housing supply.

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

Today the Prime Minister chaired the first meeting of the Housing Implementation Taskforce at Downing Street.

She stressed the integral role all Government departments have in helping to fix the broken housing market and deliver 300,000 additional homes by the mid-2020s.

The taskforce discussed the steps Government has already taken, including further investment at the Budget, planning reform, releasing land faster, the Housing White Paper and building more affordable housing. They emphasised the key role of Homes England in driving forward change, and also focused on the supply of new housing, public sector land sales, land banking, house-building skills and building the infrastructure needed for new housing developments.

The Prime Minister reiterated that a step change was needed right across Government and that all departments needed to think creatively about how they can contribute to building the homes the country needs.