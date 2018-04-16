PM calls with Netanyahu, Juncker and Tajani: 14-15 April 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

Over the weekend the Prime Minister had separate phone calls with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani. The Prime Minister updated the leaders on the successful strikes against the Syrian Regime’s chemical weapons sites early on Saturday by the UK, France and the United States.

The Prime Minister explained that the action was limited, carefully targeted, and designed to alleviate humanitarian suffering by degrading the Syrian Regime’s chemical weapons capability and deterring their future use.

The leaders agreed with the Prime Minister on the importance of restoring the international norm that the use of chemical weapons is never acceptable.