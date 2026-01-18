PM calls with international leaders: 18 January 2026
The Prime Minister had a number of calls with leaders this afternoon. He spoke to Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen; President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. He then spoke to President Trump.
In all his calls, the Prime Minister reiterated his position on Greenland. He said that security in the High North is a priority for all NATO allies in order to protect Euro-Atlantic interests.
He also said that applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is wrong.