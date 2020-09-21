PM calls with devolved administrations: 21 September 2020

Earlier today, the Prime Minister had calls with the First Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and the deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland about how coronavirus is spreading across the country.

During these calls, the Prime Minister made clear that the rising infection rates are a cause for great concern, which he is taking very seriously.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to working with the devolved administrations as we continue to tackle the virus. They all agreed to act with a united approach, as much as possible, in the days and weeks ahead.

The Prime Minister invited the First Ministers and the deputy First Minister to attend a COBR tomorrow to discuss next steps for the country.