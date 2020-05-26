PM calls with António Guterres and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: 26 May 2020

The Prime Minister had calls this evening with the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, and with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

On both calls, the Prime Minister set out the UK’s support for the international effort to defeat coronavirus and for the work of the UN and WHO in helping to coordinate the global response.

The Prime Minister and Dr Tedros agreed on the importance of an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, so we can learn lessons to prevent future pandemics.

The Prime Minister also confirmed he will participate via video message in the UN’s upcoming Financing For Development in the Era of COVID-19 event to map out an equitable, green recovery from this crisis.

Both Dr Tedros and Secretary-General Guterres reiterated their support for the UK-hosted Global Vaccine Summit on June 4th, which will raise vital funds to save the lives of millions of children worldwide.