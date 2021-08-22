PM call with UN Secretary-General António Guterres: 21 August 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres again today about the situation in Afghanistan.

He stressed that the UN must be central to both the humanitarian response to the situation in Afghanistan and international negotiations over the future of the country, and pledged the UK’s support in that effort.

The Secretary-General updated about the concerning situation on the ground and the challenges faced by humanitarian workers. They agreed that securing the progress made in the last 20 years on development and civil society was vital, and the international community must ensure the rights of women, girls and ethnic minorities are protected.

They agreed to continue working closely together in the coming days, including through the UN Security Council.