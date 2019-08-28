Press release
PM call with Turkish President Erdogan: 28 August 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Turkish President Erdogan.
The Prime Minister spoke to Turkish President Erdogan this afternoon. The Prime Minister updated President Erdogan on the G7. On Iran, the two leaders agreed that it was vital to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
“On Syria, the Prime Minister and President condemned the recent attacks by the Assad regime on civilians in Idlib. They expressed concerns regarding the humanitarian situation and discussed the need for the regime and Russia to adhere to their commitments under international law.
Published 28 August 2019