PM call with Turkish President: 3 March 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey today.

He expressed his condolences for the loss of Turkish life in Syria last week and underlined the UK’s continued support for Turkey. He noted that the Foreign Secretary has travelled to Ankara today to discuss the situation in more detail.

President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for the support the UK has shown Turkey at NATO and at the UN Security Council.

The leaders discussed the situation in Syria and the Prime Minister acknowledged the heavy burden that Turkey continues to shoulder in supporting Syrian refugees. He highlighted the UK’s announcement today of additional humanitarian aid for those affected by the ongoing conflict in Idlib.

They agreed on the importance of the bilateral relationship between our countries and resolved to stay in touch.