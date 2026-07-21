PM call with the Taoiseach of Ireland: 21 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin, today.

The Taoiseach began by congratulating the Prime Minister on his appointment, with the Prime Minister thanking him and underlining how much he is looking forward to working together.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the UK’s partnership with Ireland and welcomed the continued close cooperation, particularly through the annual UK-Ireland Summit.

The leaders agreed on the need to continue to work together across shared priorities, including security, energy, and both countries’ enduring commitment to the Good Friday agreement.

The Prime Minister then congratulated the Taoiseach on the launch of Ireland’s EU Presidency. He reiterated the UK’s commitment to strengthening relations with the EU, to deliver opportunities for normal people across the UK.

The Prime Minister and Taoiseach said they looked forward to meeting in person soon.