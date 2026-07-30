PM call with the Sultan of Oman: 30 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman this morning.

The Prime Minister began by discussing Oman’s Al Batinah North Growth Hub, which was inspired by the Manchester Growth Hub that the Prime Minister set up in his former role as Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Turning to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the two leaders discussed the continued threats posed by Iran and the Prime Minister praised His Majesty for his ongoing efforts to bring peace to the region.

The Prime Minister reiterated the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and underlined that alongside France, the UK would continue to prepare the Multinational Military Mission to deploy following a ceasefire.

The two leaders looking forward to meeting soon.