PM call with the First Minister of Wales: 2 March 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke to First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones yesterday evening.

Referring to her speech today, the Prime Minister said it was her aim to set out the vision for an ambitious economic partnership between the UK and EU. Alongside the five foundations that would underpin the future partnership, she said we would seek customs arrangements that would lead to as frictionless trade as possible with our European neighbours, as well as ensure no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The Prime Minister went on to say that, as she had set out in her speech, the new agreement we reach should protect the jobs and security of the British people and strengthen the union of nations in the UK. She also referred to the importance of continuing to work with our European partners to provide certainty for businesses across the UK and the EU.

The Prime Minister and the First Minister said they would look forward to the Plenary meeting of the JMC P on March 14 to take their discussions further.