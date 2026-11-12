PM call with the Emir of Qatar: 12 November 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani this morning.

The Prime Minister began by thanking the Emir for Qatar’s efforts to support de-escalation in the Middle East.

The two leaders noted that a return to conflict would have profound consequences and help no one. They agreed to work closely together with the US and regional partners to help find a diplomatic solution and work to re-open the Strait of Hormuz.

They agreed to keep each other updated and to speak again soon.