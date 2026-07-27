PM call with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia: 27 July 2026

The Prime Minister began the call by condemning the recent attacks made by Iran and the Houthis on Saudi Arabia.

The two leaders discussed the crisis in Gaza, where they both outlined the importance of a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel.

The Prime Minister set out his intention to strengthen defence collaboration and spoke of the recent appointment of Air Chief Marshall Sir Harv Smyth as the UK’s Defence Envoy to Saudia Arabia.

Turning to trade, the Prime Minister underlined his commitment to step up trade opportunities between the two nations, helping to grow the UK economy.

The leaders also looked ahead to next year which will mark 100 years since the signing of the Treaty of Jeddah, recognising its importance in the relationship between the two nations.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.